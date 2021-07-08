Breaking News: ‘Tigray Force’ released a live war between them and Military.

News ‘Tigray Force’ released a live war between them and Military.
Watch from below
A war that has been suspended has occurred in the border between Tigray and Canfarta.
The Tigre forces said that they attacked Ethiopian Military Base saying ‘ Canfarta and Tigray ‘ video ‘ they have shown ‘ many army vehicles burning ‘ and fatal losses.
We posted the video on our YouTube channel. Watch it from there..
There is a war going on in the ‘Eritrea border’ I will share full information.
Source. BE-TV
Nj nj.. n Addis Ababa Ogaadenia Media
Be the first to comment