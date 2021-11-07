Breaking news! The special delegation of the African Union for the mediating issues of Ethiopia Olusegun Obasanjo has reached the capital of Tigre Merkele.
And the latest news about the wars going on in Ethiopia where Ethiopia is between the two incidents.
Dr. Debretsion Gebremichael
Abiyi Ahmed has been refusing to negotiate for a while.
Mediator Obasanjo arrives in Mekelle | Ethiopia buys high quality drone cameras from Turkey
Mootummaan shiftaa pp guyya har’a mana harmee HD ABO Jaal Daawud Ibsaa, Addee Alamii Gaarii ibiddaan gubaniru. Addee Alamiin erga boqatanii waggaa guutaniru. Siidaa isaanis diiguf itti geeraraa jiru dhageenye. Kun qaanii guddaa dha. PP’n lallaba Itoophiyaa jedhu malee, waan biyya bulchuu karooras Kaayyoos hin qabdu. Kana duruma jenne.Mootummaan biyya bulchuuf karoora fi Kaayyoo qabu waan gadii akkasii hin raawwatu ture. Kun gocha shiftuummati. Mana nama lubbuun hin jirree gubuun bara pp dhageenye.
Girmaa Nagaasaa Abbaa Duulaa
