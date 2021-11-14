Breaking news, the president of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta has arrived in Addis.
A visit to Addis Ababa which has not been announced before. The lower information is saying that Uhuru Kenyatta is taking PM Abiy Ahmed for the Western countries during the war.
Oduu Sadaasa 14,2021- OPDOn Tigraay Erga TPLF Bakka deebite Komii Abiyyirra dhiheessanifi
It is my hope that the Government of Kenya remains neutral, as it has done so far, in this conflict! We the Oromo people live on both sides of the border. It would be an unwise undertaking for the State of Kenya to interfere militarily or otherwise on the side of the brutal Ethiopian regime!