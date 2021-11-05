Breaking news

The Oromia regional administration organized a demonstration that was meant to support Abiy Ahmed Bale, he left the other side and became against Abiy.

Baalee Robeetti Da’immaan Dirqiin Waraana Ergani Akkanatti Maati Boochisan. Joolle teessan yo Dirqin sinirraa fuudhan Eebbisatti WBOtti Erga.

በግድ ልጆቻቸውን ለውትድርና ቀምታ ወላጆችን እንዲህ የምታስለቅስ ኢትዮጵያ የት እንደሚትደርስ አብረን እናያለን:

To the Eritrean people!!

If any hurt is happening to our leaders, the consequences will be devastating for you! You need to care for yourself and handoff from our leaders!!!

Ethiopian govt vows to fight on in ‘existential war’ • FRANCE 24 English

Ethiopian Army recalls former members | Rallies in Oromia