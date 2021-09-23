Breaking news the Amharas suggested Abiy Ahmed to resign and said he destroyed Ethiopia. The TPLF forces have said that they won’t reach big victories in the Amhara region. The TDF / TPLF forces have said that they have completely taken over Addiszemen, abinet, wareta, debratbur, claiming that they are going to cleanse the two capital cities of Bahardar and Gondar.

The Tigre army has announced that the management of Amhara region of Gondar and Bahardar have brought to that side and Addis Ababa.

If this news published by TPLF becomes a reality, even though they have said that TDF is around Gondar, there is a sign that the chance that Abiye Ahmed can stay in his office because it is his last point of defending the people of East Africa.

Any information that comes up, please join us follow and share. Somali State TV