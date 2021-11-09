Breaking News: ‘Qeerroo Jalaa Baafadhu YKN Finfinneetti Simadhu’
The Tigray Alliance forces and the Oromia Liberation Army who are part of the wars that are going on in Ataye in the clouds of Shawa Robe town where heavy wars are going on.
The Ethiopian government army is defending Debre Birhan town which is undergoing strong attacks from three directions.
The general commander of the Oromia Liberation Army said that his troops are 40 km away from Addis Ababa while waiting for the troops from the north. He also said that several directions are going to kill Addis.
OMN Horn Odeessaalee Har’aa (SADAASA 9, 2021)
