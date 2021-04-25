Breaking News
Protests against the outgoing President of Somalia erupted in many parts of Moqdishu,
the capital city of Somalia whilst mutinous soldiers who are against the illegal extension of president Farmajo are barricading roads and controlling most parts of Moqdishu city.
The situation in Moqdishu is very tense this morning and it’s not clear if the president will resign before the security situation of the capital goes out of his hand.
SR News
Sound of gunfire bursts in Mogadishu as fighting between mutinous soldiers and Farmajo loyalists clashes in the capital city of Somalia
The people of Moqdiahu started fleeing for their life after fighting had taken place between mutinous soldiers and Farmajo loyalists in the residential areas.
