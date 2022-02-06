Breaking news : Prosperity Party splits into two!

Prosperity Party splits into two – African Union suspends Israel’s observer status – Sudan Egypt
The Prosperity Party is facing a huge opposition from the Somali community because of corruption, unruly and the leadership of one person. To finish the protest of the community, it is remembered that Mustefe gave a large WFP warehouse and land to three tribal elders. This is the event that the Mustefe administration has been very much criticized.
The main contribution of WFP warehouse to prevent the drought. When it is possible to make a center, the region’s risk prevention Since the preparation office is not having a warehouse and is being used for rent, giving these big stores to three elders of the country is controversial, it has shown that Mustefe is a leader who has no mercy for the Somalis who are dying by drought. It is still a reminder that 7 people have died in the drought.
Some of the leaders of the prosperity party have officially joined the protest that is going on outside.
It is normal for dictators to make their opponents when they lose in ideas. But Mustefe should not continue to improve this, he has started chasing the development members who need to improve. This is madness!
The Somali region development party has been divided into two.
The Prosperity Party Executive Committee and Central Committee members, former cabinet members, deputy office officials, zone and district administrators have announced a press release that is called “Somali Prosperity Party Salvation”.
The information received from the place shows that the Mustefa administration sent members of the special forces to disrupt the process of the meeting and arresting many elders of the country and government officials.
Morning media
#PP in Somali Region split into two factions.
A group of senior #PP leaders that include @prosperity2022 EC and CC members, former cabinet members, deputy Bureau Heads, Zonal and District Administrators proclaimed today in what they dubbed ‘Somali PP—Salvation’.
They held a press conference in Jigjiga after meetings with community leaders, youth, and women’s groups detailing what they described as years-long power abuses, corruption, nepotism, mismanagement, and failure to represent #Somali interests both at regional and federal levels.
We are also getting reports that Mustafa sent over a Liyu Police contingent to disrupt the meeting procession arresting some of the meeting participants including community elders and political figures.
There are also similar qualms about Oromia PP rupture after Abiy camp unleashed a media campaign targeting Shimelis loyalists and family members.
This is a developing story, stay tuned!
By, Mohamed Olad
“We need to Create a Peace Machine in #Africa,”
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who gave a speech at the opening ceremony of the 35th meeting of the African Union.
Nj.Ogaadenia media Addis Ababa
መንግስት ውስጥ የተሰገሰገው ድብቁ አበጣባጭ ሊጠራረግ ነው
