Prosperity Party splits into two – African Union suspends Israel’s observer status – Sudan Egypt

The Prosperity Party is facing a huge opposition from the Somali community because of corruption, unruly and the leadership of one person. To finish the protest of the community, it is remembered that Mustefe gave a large WFP warehouse and land to three tribal elders. This is the event that the Mustefe administration has been very much criticized.

The main contribution of WFP warehouse to prevent the drought. When it is possible to make a center, the region’s risk prevention Since the preparation office is not having a warehouse and is being used for rent, giving these big stores to three elders of the country is controversial, it has shown that Mustefe is a leader who has no mercy for the Somalis who are dying by drought. It is still a reminder that 7 people have died in the drought.