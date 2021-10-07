Breaking News! Oromo invisibility @UN!!!! Oromo invisibility @UN

In the eye of the United Nations, Oromo didn’t “suffer so much”? @Antonioguterres has a list of ethnic groups who suffered “so much”; & Oromo isn’t in there!!!

Nothing is more injurious than an entity such as the UN recklessly erasing a century of political suffering of a group.

It also says a lot about how eschewed the operation of the UN might be when it comes to understanding the perennial political question of Oromo people.

Oromo needs to prioritize self-reliance over anything else!

Why should Antonio Guterres care, anyway?