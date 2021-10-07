Breaking News! Oromo invisibility @UN!!!!
In the eye of the United Nations, Oromo didn’t “suffer so much”? @Antonioguterres has a list of ethnic groups who suffered “so much”; & Oromo isn’t in there!!!
Nothing is more injurious than an entity such as the UN recklessly erasing a century of political suffering of a group.
It also says a lot about how eschewed the operation of the UN might be when it comes to understanding the perennial political question of Oromo people.
Oromo needs to prioritize self-reliance over anything else!
Why should Antonio Guterres care, anyway?
Of course, Oromo existence and interest HAS BEEN IGNORED by Western Power Centers, since our people were colonized by the arms provided to Amhara Kings by European powers of the 1880s! The UN General Secretary’s omission of the Oromo name from the list of nations suffering under the brutal regime of Abiy Abraha Khasay today is not an OVERSIGHT, but a DELIBERATE denial of the G*D given Rights to Nationhood AND Sovereignty of our people!
If the UN acknowledges our existence, it will be tantamount to recognizing the FALSE HISTORY OF ETHIOPIA which Western “experts,” Journos, Consultants, and NGO Honchos ‘sing’ back to us everyday! If they acknowledge the existence of the Oromo people as a nation, it is akin to ACCEPTING the NON-UNITARY nature of Ethiopia, their preferred “Balck African,” token, “non-colonized” country!
Not to worry though: Westerners HAVE ALWAYS ACCEPTED AND RECOGNIZED THOSE WHO CAN PROVE TO THEM THAT THEY POSSESS REAL MILITARY POWER, CAPABLE OF DEFENDING ITSELF, AND BEATING THEM IF THEY VENTURE TO IMPOSE THEIR WILL ON IT MILITARILY!
This is WHY OUR SALVATION IS WITH THE OROMO LIBERATION ARMY! Sooner or later, they HAVE TO ACKNOWLEDGE AND RECOGNIZE THE OROMO NATION! If you want an example, look at the English dispatching Envoys to Kabul this week, “for talks” with the Taliban! Need I say more?
I believe you are barking out at the wrong person. Trading your American citizenship up for your colonizers citizenship to show the world that you are more Ethiopian than your colonizers, worrying loudly about the collapse of the rotten empire and climbing a mountain in Tigray and Menz as a peace maker between Ethiopia and its colonies, trying hard to disarm your own sibling WBO for the sake of saving the rotten empire and for coexistence between you and your colonial masters how would anyone think you are not comfortable. If you do not take upp arms and join WBO but sabotage the armed struggle by forming various meaningless and toothless organizations how would UN General Secretary António Guterres would know that you are not comfortable with your enslavement by Ethiopia.
Do not make enemy to the people of Oromo by your own failure to stand firm against Ethiopian colonial rule. The bravado you inherited from your colonial masters would not help Oromia colonized oromos at all. Support WBO’s anti colonial armed struggle without creating enemies. It is not the fault of the UN Secretary General to observe renegade Oromo generals fight to save their colonial master’s and restore the defunct empire. Liberate yourself by denounce your Ethiopian citizenship first before you shout at UN and be civil to the General Secretary. We have a deadly occupying enemy at home and we do not want you to make us an additional external enemy.