Breaking News – Oduu Ammee ( police irrraa)

SAGALEE BOSONAA KMN:- Adoolessa 01/2020 Waraanni Bilisummaa oromoo waraana mootummaa gabroomfataa oromiyaa keessa teessuma ishee dhoorkuf gara kaampii ishee halelutti cehee jira. Haaluma kanaan mooraan waraanaa lixa oromiyaa sadi waraana Bilisummaa oromoo zoonii lixaatin tarkaanfin irratti fudhatamee jira. -Mooraa Gimbii jiru – Mandii jiru – Gidaamii jiru – Begii jiru

Dabalataanis guyyuma kaleessaa Kaleessa mooraa gaara Abbaa seenaa jiru guutumatti barbadeeseerra. Injifannoon Ummata oromoof !! KMN Kush Media Network

A New Phase (DR Tsegaye Araarssa)

As of yesterday, the struggle has entered a new phase. We now brace ourselves for a comprehensive set of protest measures as of this morning. A state-wide protest rallies are hoped to be staged from today on. It’s hoped that these protest measures will extend to other parts of the country as well. The demands to be tabled are: 1. To give a dignified burial for Haacaaluu in Finfinnee–and that, after a proper examination of the cause of his death, identification of the assassins, and taking genuine measures for ensuring (legal, administrative, and political) accountability for the assassination; 2. To release all political prisoners including the leaders (e.g. Jawar Mohammed, Bekele Gerba, Hamza Borana, etc) and numerous other protesters arrested yestetday; 3. Release the journalists, reporters, and other staff members of the Oromia Media Network (OMN) including its Executive Director, Girma Gutema; 4. Release the security personnel in charge of the security of the OMN premises and the residence of Jawar Mohammed; and 5. Take decisive measures to remove all historical relics of empire such as statues, flags, and symbols that insult the pluralist and federalist sensibilities of Oromos and all other nations in the country; 6. Stop the use of the media (cpnventional as well as social) to attack, misrepresent, and provoke the Oromo and the other ‘others’ of Ethiopia; 7. Stop the use of repressive military tactics that are deployed to terrorize, intimidate, and humiliate the people into submission; 8. Withdraw the military from the civilian lives of the local population; 9. Start a genuinely inclusive discussion with all parties towards restoring constitutional rule, federalism, and rule of law, in a framework that eyes an election before the expiry of the term in October 2020. 10. Ensure that proper remedial measures are taken in order to redress victims of human rights violations in the past two years. Oromos from all walks of life shall be taking part in yhe protest measures….