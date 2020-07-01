Breaking News – Oduu Ammee ( police irrraa)

SAGALEE BOSONAA
KMN:- Adoolessa 01/2020
Waraanni Bilisummaa oromoo waraana mootummaa gabroomfataa oromiyaa keessa teessuma ishee dhoorkuf gara kaampii ishee halelutti cehee jira. Haaluma kanaan mooraan waraanaa lixa oromiyaa sadi waraana Bilisummaa oromoo zoonii lixaatin tarkaanfin irratti fudhatamee jira.
-Mooraa Gimbii jiru
– Mandii jiru
– Gidaamii jiru
– Begii jiru
Dabalataanis guyyuma kaleessaa Kaleessa mooraa gaara Abbaa seenaa jiru guutumatti barbadeeseerra.
Injifannoon Ummata oromoof !!
A New Phase (DR Tsegaye Araarssa)
As of yesterday, the struggle has entered a new phase. We now brace ourselves for a comprehensive set of protest measures as of this morning. A state-wide protest rallies are hoped to be staged from today on. It’s hoped that these protest measures will extend to other parts of the country as well. The demands to be tabled are: 1. To give a dignified burial for Haacaaluu in Finfinnee–and that, after a proper examination of the cause of his death, identification of the assassins, and taking genuine measures for ensuring (legal, administrative, and political) accountability for the assassination; 2. To release all political prisoners including the leaders (e.g. Jawar Mohammed, Bekele Gerba, Hamza Borana, etc) and numerous other protesters arrested yestetday; 3. Release the journalists, reporters, and other staff members of the Oromia Media Network (OMN) including its Executive Director, Girma Gutema; 4. Release the security personnel in charge of the security of the OMN premises and the residence of Jawar Mohammed; and 5. Take decisive measures to remove all historical relics of empire such as statues, flags, and symbols that insult the pluralist and federalist sensibilities of Oromos and all other nations in the country; 6. Stop the use of the media (cpnventional as well as social) to attack, misrepresent, and provoke the Oromo and the other ‘others’ of Ethiopia; 7. Stop the use of repressive military tactics that are deployed to terrorize, intimidate, and humiliate the people into submission; 8. Withdraw the military from the civilian lives of the local population; 9. Start a genuinely inclusive discussion with all parties towards restoring constitutional rule, federalism, and rule of law, in a framework that eyes an election before the expiry of the term in October 2020. 10. Ensure that proper remedial measures are taken in order to redress victims of human rights violations in the past two years. Oromos from all walks of life shall be taking part in yhe protest measures….
KMN:- Adoolessa 01/2020
Magaalaa Amboottii Reeffi Haacaaluu finfinneetti akka deebi’uuf gaaffii ummanni gaafachaa otuu jiruu Essuma Haacaaluus dhukaasa bananii ajjeesaniiru. Magaalaa Ambootti haalli amma jiru hedduu hammaatadha Kan jedhan maddeen keenya, ummanni xiiqii guddaadhan daanditti bahee warreen hidhaman akka hiikkaman reeffi Goota keenyaas finfinneetti akka deebi’u gaafachaa jiru. Oduu Naannawa Birootin:-
Godina Harargee lixaa magaalaa cirootti hanga ammaa namoonni 33 rasaasan dhahamanii akka jirani gara namni 5 ol akka wareegame maddeen KMN Ciroorraa gabaasanii jiru. Magaalaa hirnaattiis haalli wal gakkatu akka jiru kan odeeffanne Yoo ta’u bilbilli addaan ciccituudhaan ragaa guutuu argachuu hin dandeenye.
Haala iddoowwan biroo jiru hordofnee Kan isiniin geenyu ta’a.
Breaking News – Oduu Ammee ( police irrraa) –
Woliif Qoodaa Diraamaa kana Fashaleessaa
————————————————-
Namoota 5 ,dhiira 4 fi dubartii takka kaadiroota #Bilxiginnaa bifa basaasatiin hojjachaa turanii fi jiran keessaa filtanii Hacaaluu nutu ajjeesse, kan nu ergee immoo dhaabbilee Mormitoota Oromoo ,TPLF fi Egypt jedhanii akka miidiyatti bahanii dubbatanii gochuuf Leenjisaa jiru.
– Leenjiii kuni Yeroo amma kana bakka Waajjira jiddu-galeessa #OPDO durii isa shiroo_meedatti argamuttidha. Leenjii keennaa kan jiran:-
1- Damballash G/mikael ( Itti gaafatamaa Damee basaasaa
2- Araarsaa Mardaasaa ( Komishiinii Poolisii Oromiyaa
3- Endaashawu Tasew ( Poolisii Federaalaa fi
Kaadiroota #Bilxiginnaa masaraa mootummaatti Abiyyi wojji Dalaganiidha.
Waan birootiin booddee sitti deebi’a please maqaa koo hin kaasiin…. “
Be the first to comment