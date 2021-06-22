BREAKING NEWS – John Marsh (PhD), an American election observer and contractor for The Carter Centre, was found dead in his hotel room in Ethiopia.

June 22, 2021

His cause of death is still unknown.
A Radisson Blue Hotel hospitality worker found John Marsh’s body.

