BREAKING NEWS – John Marsh (PhD), an American election observer and contractor for The Carter Centre, was found dead in his hotel room in Ethiopia.
His cause of death is still unknown.
A Radisson Blue Hotel hospitality worker found John Marsh’s body.
American election observer found dead in hotel room #Ethiopia
John Marsh, PhD, was found dead in his hotel room in #Ethiopia. He was affiliated with the Carter Center and the cause of his death is #unknown. His body was found by a Radison Blue Hotel hospitality worker in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia #ShamElection #AbiyMustGo
Be the first to comment