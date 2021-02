Breaking News: Itti aanaan muummee ministeeraa Obbo Dammaqaa Mokonnin

#Eritrea’s delegation composed of Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and Presidential Adviser Yemane Ghebreab met today in Khartoum with President of Sudan’s Sovereign Council, General Al Burhan, & delivered a message from President Isaias Afwerki regarding relations between #Sudan

The Delegation also conveyed the message to PM Hamdock. In his letter, President Isaias stressed the need to overcome the differences between the two neighbors amicably & patiently.