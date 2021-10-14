Breaking News: In Mekele town a celebrations is going on!

Via: Afmeer tv.

Once again

The Ethiopian military trained and the keys to the war has been flooded.

They were youths without military experience and different goals from different nations.

In Guji region of Oromia there is a war between the Ethiopian army and the army of liberation OLF

The Oromia people’s liberation army is moving from the Oromia region.

The situation of Ethiopia has not reached a point yet. The game is just beginning. The heavy fighting that is going on in Amhara region and Amhara region has fallen on the mountain land. At this time there is a difference between wars and nothing is left behind.