Breaking News: Ethiopian Security Forces Filmed Extrajudicially Killing People Again

Ethiopian Security Forces Filmed Extrajudicially Killing People Again BREAKING: #Ethiopian security forces have again filmed themselves executing an individual who was tied to a tree. They continue to violate human rights due to the widespread impunity and non-accountability. pic.twitter.com/yBPy8tWT2t — Yonas Nigussie (@Yonigussie) March 14, 2022

The capital city of Somali region is lack of oil.

Clashes occurred in Addis Ababa University between students of the University of Bullets are fired from the police on how to prevent the collision. The official situation inside the university is not known. It is said that on the students of the university used bullets. The petroleum of the region was exported from Wajaale as Abiy Ahmed said.

There is a collision in Addis Ababa University.

In the last few days, there has been conflicts between the students of Amhara and Oromos in Addis Ababa. Last night until today, it was said that there were collisions that the police have given bullets to the students.

Some of the students have fallen and others have been killed as reported.

There is a conflict between Oromo and Amhara people.

Nj. Ogaadenia media The #Eritrea army has set fire on buses and cars, and they recorded this video. In this video, you can see Eritrean government troops carrying clothes and petrol, loading a truck and burning other cars. At least one bus and 9 trucks can be seen in the video burning. An Eritrean patriotic song is in this video. The video was posted by a Facebook page famous in Eritrea called “Nakfa Press” This video shows a lot of civilian cars being burned ‘The burning places are said to be part of the western Tigray’ of northern Ethiopia but it can’t be confirmed. Nj. Ogaadenia media

ODUU Hatattama WBO Warana Abiy heddu boji’e lola ukraine fi Russia America fi China |Moha Oromo