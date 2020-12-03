Breaking news: Ertiraatti yaaliin fonqolcha mootummaa geggeeffame!
Fonqolchi Mootummaa Ertiraa irratti Geggeefamee jira Innis kan geggeefame Kaleessa irraa eegaleeti
Mulu Jeneraal Kokob Nugusee ja’amuun Kaleessa Fonqolchi mootummaa Isaayyaas Afuwarq
Irratti godhamee jira Fonqolchi kun Erga mootummaan Xopiyaa Maqalee seenne je’ee labsatee booda Waraana Ertiraa kan gama maqalee ergamee ture of duuba deebisanii Kan eegalameedha Innis Mooraa Guddoo waarana Ertiraa tokko akka to’atee Alabaa Isaa dhaabbatee yeroo gabaabaa keessatti mootummaa kana akka kuffisu Labsate Jeneraal Kokob Nugusee kun Nama Isaayyaasiif Harka Mirgaa tureedha Garuu Amma Lolli Errata keessattis waan dhoohe ni fakkaata
Br Jeneraal Hadish Walda Gabra mariyam fii Koronel Muussaa nama jedhamuufii Hoggantoota isaan jala jiran akka jiranitti mooraa Naannoo Afabat ja’amuun beekkamu Qabatanii Waraanni naannoo Naqfaa jirtuufii Kan Jeneraal Kokob Wal rukutaa jiraachuu oduun achii baatu ifa gooti Haala kanaan uummannis gara Jeneraal Kokob Nugusee jiraachus Kan amane mootummaan Ertiraa Isaayyaas Afuwarq Amma yeroo kanatti mana hidhaa Dachee jalaa kan tahe Kan Naannoo Daqqa maaree ja’amuun beekkamutti hawaasa nagayaa hidhaa jiraachuun dhagaahame Haala kanaan yoo itti fufe Gaanfa Africa Sodaa guddaa Keessa Galuun hin oolu
Breaking News: According to several people with close contacts inside Eritrea, there is confusion tonight in Asmara after mutinous soldiers stormed and captured the main Eritrean military base in Abiltu, apparently in a coup attempt.
The country’s armed forces are said to be divided and many analysts say it is only a matter of time before President Isaias Afwerki, Eritrea’s brash and steely leader for the past 30 years, is confronted — and most likely from within. “There’s a lot of dissatisfaction within the armed forces and if this is suppressed, it won’t be the end,” said one Eritrean friend I spoke to. Eritrea is often called the North Korea of Africa because it is so isolated and authoritarian, with few friends and thousands of defectors in recent years as Mr. Isaias tightens his grip and the economy teeters on the brink of ruin.
The said attempted coup is coming days after Eritrea soldiers supported the Abiy administration in dislodging TPLF from Makelle which was the headquarter of the Tigray regional administration.
SR News
