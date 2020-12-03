Breaking news: Ertiraatti yaaliin fonqolcha mootummaa geggeeffame!

The country’s armed forces are said to be divided and many analysts say it is only a matter of time before President Isaias Afwerki, Eritrea’s brash and steely leader for the past 30 years, is confronted — and most likely from within. “There’s a lot of dissatisfaction within the armed forces and if this is suppressed, it won’t be the end,” said one Eritrean friend I spoke to. Eritrea is often called the North Korea of Africa because it is so isolated and authoritarian, with few friends and thousands of defectors in recent years as Mr. Isaias tightens his grip and the economy teeters on the brink of ruin.