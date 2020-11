Breaking NEWS Awwaalcha Qondaalota waraanaa Abiy!

Maammee Caffee

By the way, General Birhanu Jula is engaging TPLF fighters in war battlefield for the second time in the history of his military career. First as a foot soldier within an infantry unit of the Derg military junta pre-1991, and now as the chief of staff of the Ethiopian army loyal to Abiy Ahmed. As a war captive, or rather a prisoner of war [POW] of the TPLF fighters pre-1991, he was re-indoctrinated and militarily integrated into the then formidably beefing fighter forces against Mengistu to become a side-switching-soldier within the Oromo contingent unit of the EPRDF army that marched onto the capital Finfinne/Addis to oust Mengistu Hailemariam from power in May 1991.