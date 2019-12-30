Breaking News : Activist and long-time OMN contributor Girma Gutema will replace Jawar Mohammed

Sources have disclosed to FI that Activist and long-time OMN contributor Girma Gutema will replace Jawar Mohammed as Executive Director of Oromia Media Network following the decision by Jawar to step down from the role and engage in active politics. The Network’s founding director has joined OFC ahead of the 2020 national elections.

Breaking : Prominent #Oromo activist & #OMN Executive Director, Jawar Mohammed, joined Oromo Federalist Congress (OFC), a party led by Professor Merera Gudina.

Jawar recently announced during his tour to the U.S. that he was joining politics to participate in election 2020. Details are expected to be made public on Saturday. OFC is expected to inaugurate a new office as its headquarters in Addis Abeba, during which the party is expected to unveil its political programs and launch a fundraiser. #Ethiopia #Election2020

Breaking: Prominent #Oromo activist & #OMN Executive Director, Jawar Mohammed, joined Oromo Federalist Congress (OFC), a party led by Professor Merera Gudina.

Jawar recently announced during his tour to the U.S. that he was joining politics to participate in election 2020.Details are expected to be made public on Saturday. OFC is expected to inaugurate a new office as its headquarters in Addis Abeba, during which the party is expected to unveil its political programs and launch a fundraiser. #Ethiopia #Election2020

Addis Standard

Congratulations to Girma Gutamaa for becoming the Director of OMN. Jawar left his media post because he has chosen to directly engage in party politics. He has officially joined OFC. Good luck to both Jawar and Girma.

By the way, it is fair question if some people ask the procedure how Girma became the Director. It is just question, not difficult one to answer.

OMN will continue be serve the Oromo cause, and now probably the OFC cause more precisely. It can do that openly without becoming a mouthpiece of the party, there is no law that can prevent it.

OBN is public institution so it can’t take side with any political party openly, but we all know that is not the case. OLF has an amateurish media called ONN. I don’t think it is capable of handling election politics for a giant political organization such as OLF that has more chance of becoming the ruling party in Oromiyaa than any other. OLF does not need party media, it needs a media that supports its policies openly without directly becoming its mouthpiece. A private and commercial media. If there is none, then create one. Biyya Oromiyaa