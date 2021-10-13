Breaking news, a war started in the border between Oromia and Amhara

October 13, 2021
Breaking news, a war started in the border between Oromo and Amhara in the west of Shawaa region, Fantaale district and Bure and some of the regions also started a war between TPLF and Liyuu police of Amhara and Oromo people. More interesting information. Stay tuned for afmeer tv soon
The source of the reality.
The fighting that is going on in northern Ethiopia in the Afar area.

The Tigrean army has presented a new video of vehicles and weapons that they have opened against the armed forces.

