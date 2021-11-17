Breaking news! A statement from the ministry of foreign affairs of Kenya said that there is a big confrontation between the Ethiopian government and the armed opposition organizations.

This was said after the visit of Uhuuru Kenya soon. He came to Ethiopia and met with the prime minister.

The country and the president of Ethiopia after this meeting it was announced that they will stop gunfire from both sides.

The African union and the western countries have congratulated this decision but the announcement and speech of the Kenyan government has not been announced the official time that the stop of the gunfire will be implemented. If you believe it. Did you hear that a gun stop is being hidden with one person and a broken one is being hidden in a scorpion.

