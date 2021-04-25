BREAKING NEWS: A preliminary report made about the war in Tigray ‘ has been reported that 43,000 Ethiopian soldiers were killed

The TPLF rebellion has said that there are heavy wars going on in the ‘ Tigray region ‘ and the force of war is going on in the west of Tigray ‘.. Senior officials of Tigray who spoke to the media in their mouth (DW) told them that they have caught ‘ cities between Shire and you mentioned ‘ that hundreds of soldiers of Ethiopia and Eritrea killed ‘ Those wars ′′ also ′′ have said they have closed the transfer of the federal military transportation that used to separate Shire to you, that’s how they put the talk. On the other hand, the TPLF forces have recorded ‘ videos s’ while celebrating ‘ and they have made big stations in Tigray region.