BREAKING NEWS: A preliminary report made about the war in Tigray ‘ has been reported that 43,000 Ethiopian soldiers were killed in the Ethiopian army including the Eritrea and the Amhara militants.
The report was mentioned that only 43 months was killed in 43, 000 thousand soldiers of Ethiopia ‘ and the war is still going on. On the other hand the report has not yet been reported the number of soldiers killed in Eritrea and the special ones in the Amhara region who took part in the war.
Also the number of the soldiers killed in TPLF has not been announced yet.
#Update: The Benishangul Liberation Front has been handled in Metekel region.
Benishangul’s liberation forces have taken over two districts in that region while they were kidnapped by the people living in the cities of Amhara, and estimated 40 thousand people, although later in some cities were taken back from the Amharas. … The news that we received today is reported that heavy wars are going on in the towns of Metekel region, the Benishangul Gumuz has been handled by villagers around Bulan district, and several melodos. Another one.
Tigre ‘forces said they have completely closed’ between Shire and you. That’s how they put the talk..
The TPLF rebellion has said that there are heavy wars going on in the ‘ Tigray region ‘ and the force of war is going on in the west of Tigray ‘.. Senior officials of Tigray who spoke to the media in their mouth (DW) told them that they have caught ‘ cities between Shire and you mentioned ‘ that hundreds of soldiers of Ethiopia and Eritrea killed ‘ Those wars ′′ also ′′ have said they have closed the transfer of the federal military transportation that used to separate Shire to you, that’s how they put the talk. On the other hand, the TPLF forces have recorded ‘ videos s’ while celebrating ‘ and they have made big stations in Tigray region.
