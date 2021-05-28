BREAKING NEWS: A heavy war between Amhara ethnic groups and Qimat has entered the third day of a relationship.

Today the Amhara army has entered the Amhara media as the Amhara media is not far from the city of Merawi… Gonder city of Amhara region ‘…

This war between the two ethnic groups that started arguing about land conflict has now changed into hand talk.

Today the Amhara region’s media will continue their oppression. It deserves to be remembered that the ‘ special army ‘ of the Amhara ‘ started the attack ‘ but the war is wide. There was a huge loss in this war though the ‘ real loss s’ detail has not been found yet.

