August 11, 2021

#BREAKING: New video shows ENDF fleeing battlefield against #Tigray forces.

Filmed by a member of Somali Liyuu police, a soldier who is among troops deployed in Amhara region, says #Ethiopia‘s “army is defeated, running from the frontlines” & Liyuu police are “still here”.

Liyou the Somali region police are in a bad situation saying that the keys were left alone is how they made the speech.
Watch this video…
Nj nj.. n Addis Ababa Ogaadenia Media 

