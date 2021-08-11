BREAKING: New video shows ENDF fleeing battlefield against Tigray forces. August 11, 2021 #BREAKING: New video shows ENDF fleeing battlefield against #Tigray forces. Filmed by a member of Somali Liyuu police, a soldier who is among troops deployed in Amhara region, says #Ethiopia‘s “army is defeated, running from the frontlines” & Liyuu police are “still here”. Liyou the Somali region police are in a bad situation saying that the keys were left alone is how they made the speech. Watch this video… Nj nj.. n Addis Ababa Ogaadenia Media Related Related Posts Touching video shows toddler rescuing twinTouching video shows toddler rescuing twin Funny video Breaking News""TOP OROMO ABAGEDA LEADERS PROTEST""
Be the first to comment