breaking! Namooti bor galmee Jawaarffaa irratti ragaa bahan har’a leenjii osoo fudhatanii qeerroon qabee jira. ለነገ የእነ ጃዋር ፍርድ ቤት ቀጠሮ ሊመሰክሩ በመንግስት የተዘጋጁ ልጆች ዛሬ በቡራዩ ገፈርሳ አሸዋ ሜዳ የሚገኘው ብርሀኑ ባዬ የሚባል ሆቴል ስልጠና ሲወስዱ በቡራዩ ቄሮ ካሜራ አይን ተይዘዋል። ሥልጠናውን ሲሰጥ የነበረው #ካሳውን_ጉግሳ የሚባል የፌደራል ወንጀል ምርመራ አቃቢ ህግ ነው። ትላንት ስማቸውን ከገለፅነው 17ቱ ውስጥ 13ቱ በዚ ስብሰባ ተገኝተዋል። ሃሳባቸውን እንዳይቀይሩ ፖሊስ ጣቢያ ሄደው ባስጠኗቸው ቃለ መሀላ መሰረት አስፈርመዋቸዋል። Namooti bor galmee Jawaarffaa irratti ragaa bahan har’a leenjii osoo fudhatanii qeerroon qabee jira. Namni Leenjii laate Abbaa Alangaa Federaalatti qorataa ittis yakkaa #Kasahuun_Gugisaa yoo ta’u namooti leenjifamaa turan lakkofisaan 13, warrumma kaleessa saaxilaman keessaa dha. Bakki Leenjichaa Burrayyuu, Gafarsaa Noonnoo/Ashawaa Meedaa/ Hootela Birhaanuu Baayyee ta’uu qeerroon ragaa suuraa waliin qabateetti. Jarri kun tarii achi gahanii akka yaada hin jijiranneef wajjira Poolisiitti yaamamuun ragaa shaakalan sana mallateesaniiru. #Qeerroo_eyes_are_sharp! Adaganyaa nama as keessa jira dagatamee. Camera Qeerroo qabe jira!

Freedom Seeker Nations Alliance-FSNA

ለምርጫ ቦርድ የተፃፈ ደብዳቤ

ጫማው!





Kualit Press የቀድሞ የኢንሳ ምክትል ዋና ኃላፊ ኮ/ል ቢንያም ተወልደ የተደረገ ቆይታ ነገ ይጠብቁ።። ብዙ ነገር ያገኙበታል!

12 Aug 2020 — Disturbing reports of 5 boys aged between 14-17 were raped by Ethiopian forces in Goro Adola prison in Jidola, Guji. The victims names are: Ali Korjo Saqo, 16

Malkamu Wadhibo Abbatari, 17

Tulisho Wadhibo Abbatari, 15

Gamachu Turi Bakalcha, 16

Awal Gobana Guduba, 14 pic.twitter.com/0VsWwT1R8D — Ethiopian HRC (@EthiopianHRC) August 15, 2020

May take away was the egregious amount of wealth #Ethiopia‘s parasitic Emperors robbed those poor people at gun point & to the extent they spent that wealth lavishly while millions were dying of the hunger and disease their disspossession created. #NothingToCelebrate https://t.co/58N4g2Oi0A — Mohamed Olad 🐪 (@oladmohamed) August 16, 2020