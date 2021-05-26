BREAKING: Military clash by heavy weapons between Sudanese, Ethiopian armies

May 26, 2021

CAIRO – 26 May 2021: The Sudanese and Ethiopian armies engaged Wednesday in military clash using heavy weapons in Bashenda border area, as reported by Al Arabiyah.

Source: Egypttoday.

