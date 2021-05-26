BREAKING: Military clash by heavy weapons between Sudanese, Ethiopian armies
CAIRO – 26 May 2021: The Sudanese and Ethiopian armies engaged Wednesday in military clash using heavy weapons in Bashenda border area, as reported by Al Arabiyah.
Source: Egypttoday.
Solid source says 2,000 people recently arrived so far from Sudan (Amharas from al-Fashaga mostly, I guess) and Amhara to settle in Dansha area in western Tigray, with property being allocated to them. Around 6,000 people expected in total in this phase, they said.
— William Davison (@wdavison10) May 26, 2021
UN says it’s deeply alarmed at eyewitness reports from Tigray in Ethiopia that at least 200 displaced people have been rounded up by soldiers put on trucks + then detained.Eyewitnesses said troops entered camps at 2 schools in Shire late Monday. Military has dismissed the reports
— will ross (@willintune) May 26, 2021
Be the first to comment