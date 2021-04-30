BREAKING! How does this letter, first public letter by 5 senators to the newly appointed Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey Feltman, acknowledge the Oromo struggle?

Official press release from Senator Cardin’s office states : “In addition to the ongoing humanitarian and human rights crisis in the Tigray region, ethnic violence and human rights abuses have been on the rise throughout Ethiopia since the killing of a popular ethnic Oromo singer in the summer of 2020. Many have been detained and even killed for expressing support for Oromo political opposition parties…”

“…Similar attacks have since taken place in the Oromia region, as well.[5] It is estimated that clashes in March and April 2021 in the North Shewa Zone and Oromia Special Zone of the Amhara region, which prompted the Ethiopian government to declare a local state of emergency,[6] left upwards of 400 people dead.[7]”