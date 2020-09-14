Breaking: Ethiopia unveils new birr notes of 10, 50, 100, introduces 200 ETB.

Enhanced security features on the new notes will also cease counterfeit production, the PM also noted in his tweet.

Ethiopia today unveiled new Birr notes for 10, 50, and 100 denominations, with the introduction of a new Birr 200 note, Prime Minister Abiy announced in a tweet. The new notes will curb the financing of illegal activities, and also help prevent corruption and contraband, PM Abiy added. The 5 birr note, however, remains unchanged.

While Ethiopia has never had a symbol to represent its currency, a new symbol has been designed and will be soon unveiled to symbolize the Birr.

A Federal command post that includes National Defense, NISS, and Federal Police will be set up to oversee this process with the expectation that Regional Command Posts will also be set up, the Office of the Prime Minister underlined.

Ethiopia Introduces New Currency Notes

Addis Ababa, September 14, 2020 (FBC) – The government of Ethiopia today introduced new currency notes, with enhanced security features and other distinctive elements.

The new currency notes replace the birr 10, 50 and 100 notes while an additional birr 200 note has also been unveiled.

The birr 5 note remains unchanged and will be turned into coin format soon, according to office of the Prime Minister.

The currency change is aimed at gathering currency circulating informally and outside of financial institutions, curbing corruption and contraband and support financial institutions confront currency shortage.

Most of the print work is currently in country within the National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE) vault, the office added.

Distribution mechanism and planning having been developed and will go in effect through concerned bodies, it noted.

As security plays a key component in the currency change process, a federal command post will be set up to oversee this process with the expectation that Regional Command Posts will also be set up, the office indicated.