Breaking: COVID-19 cases exceed 700,000 globally — Johns Hopkins University

Medical personnel work in the ICU of Istituto Clinico Casalpalocco, in Rome, Italy, March 25, 2020. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

WASHINGTON, March 29 (Xinhua) — The number of COVID-19 cases has exceeded 700,000 globally, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering on Sunday. ■

Here’s our Sunday Asia-Pacific #COVID19 news pack xhne.ws/rmbFc

— Nepal to extend national lockdown

— Vietnam to suspend all inbound flights

— Myanmar suspends int’l commercial passenger flights from landing

— India sees 1,024 confirmed cases, death toll at 27