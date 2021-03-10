Breaking: Berhane Kidanemariam, Deputy Chief of Mission to the United States at the Ethiopian Embassy in Washington, D.C., resigns from his post “in protest of the genocidal war in Tigray, and in protest of all the repression and destruction the government is inflicting on the rest of #Ethiopia.”
“I have loved serving as a diplomat for my country but I cannot do so at the expense of my values, and certainly not at the expense of my people. There is a cost to acting on one’s principles, but there is a bigger cost to abandoning them, Berhane wrote in a statement he published “on the Current Situation in Ethiopia”
