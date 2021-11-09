Breaking Alert BBC Reporter Abdirahman Bidhan reported Ethiopian military plane from Debre Zeit landed Bosaso today. Breaking news the coalition forces of Oromo and Tigre have captured Ataye city. Evening of Nomadoo tonight.

A very strong war has been going on in Ataye between Kemise and Shawa Robe. The Ethiopian Federal Government forces and the militias were defending the city. It’s been a while since it took a week.

Reports are saying that the government army has attacked Shawa Robe which is in Ataye 15 km in the next few hours. As news in Shawa Robe confirmed that a heavy war will start in Shawa Robee.

The federal army of Ethiopia and their allies reached 70,000 thousand soldiers are defending a large number of Shawa Robe Debre Sina and Debre Birhan.