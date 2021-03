Breaking: Abiy makes first official trip to Eritrea since beginning of Tigray war

This is the first official trip by PM Abiy since the war broke out in Tigray on November 04. Eritrean forces are part of the Ethiopian forces offensive against the Tigray Regional state forces led by TPLF. A report by the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission, (EHRC) released on March 24 said that Eritrean forces have committed masscare in #Axum city on Nov. 28 and 29/2020, which may amount to war crime and crimes against humanity.