Breakin News: Amhara region are under curfew except Debre Berhan!!

August 15, 2021

Amhara region are under curfew except Debre Berhan – Tdf captured trucks and tanks in Debre tabor

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.