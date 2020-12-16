Born in Flight: The Youngest Victims of Ethiopia’s War

When war broke out in Ethiopia’s Tigray region last month, thousands of families fled for their lives, including expecting mothers and newborn babies. As officials try to move families from the main border camp to more permanent settlements, new mothers say they fear it’s too soon and too dangerous to move their frail infants again. VOA’s Heather Murdock has this report from Hamdayet camp in Sudan, near the border with Ethiopia.