Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa has been filled by diplomats fleeing the conflict in Ethiopia.
I was in Addis Ababa leaving and other foreigners fleeing the conflict in Ethiopia.
The diplomas of the countries in the world Ethiopia.
The latest news about the wars in Ethiopia.
The diplomas of the international countries have passed the Bole International Airport Addis Ababa and the foreigners who are escaping the wars that are coming to Addis Ababa.
The spokesman of TPLF Reeda has visited the war opening ceremony of the TPLF army. Apparently the army of TPLF has welcomed him.
Be the first to comment