Blixigginnaan: “Eye that doesn’t know shame will see you with strength” said Oromo proverb.

Blixigginnaan is doing what Qerro and Qarre, proud Oromo people are doing

Do you know Wadaro is on the neck. The Qerro and Oromo people are saying that they will help us.

The case of the owner of the fish. You have been killing Qerro from prison.

Qerro without any mistake, you are suffering in prison by being Oromo.

Leaders and members of Oromo party, you are in prison without any fault,

Oromo people who refused to accept your politics, you have been burning the house of Shane, forgetting all of them without shame, saying touch us, it is very funny.

Stomach , cut it up.

Those who are going to your grave,

It happened, Qerro will come to throw stone on your grave.

No one is coming to die for you