Blinken warns war-torn Ethiopia is on ‘path to destruction,’ calls on Abiy to step up to end conflict

Pressed on whether the US would continue to provide arms to Nigeria, Blinken cited the Leahy Law which prohibits American military sales to regimes that violate human rights.

“If there are units that have committed abuses, we’re not going to provide equipment to those units,” the top American diplomat said.

“We look in any instance, and if there are credible allegations that prove out, that we believe meet the standard of the law, yes of course we’ll apply the law.”

Blinken’s maiden tour of Africa forms part of his self-declared mission to rebuild American relationships with the international community after the Trump administration severed many of those links.

He told CNN: “We’ve done that, and we’ve done that with not only tremendous energy, but I would argue with real success,” citing the US’ re-joining of the Paris Climate Agreement and its improved relations with the United Nations and the World Health Organization.

But he conceded that the State Department was “learning the lessons” stemming from United States’ chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan after a two-decade war.

He defended President Joe Biden’s decision to end US involvement in that conflict, a move that was rapidly followed by Afghanistan falling back to the Taliban.

“There are always questions about how you do things,” he added. “Can you do them more effectively?”