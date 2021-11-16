Blinken Heads to Africa as U.S. Tries to Avert Ethiopia Disaster

Sudan’s coup also exposed the limits of American diplomacy on the continent. It came hours after a visit to the country by the special envoy for the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey Feltman, who departed believing that a mediated political settlement was within reach.

Mr. Hudson said the Biden administration had struggled to respond to the crises in Sudan and Ethiopia, and called for more aggressive U.S. action.

“They are a little bit on their heels, I think,” he said, adding that the descent of Ethiopia into chaos would be “a huge strategic setback for this administration.”

The fighting in Ethiopia began a year ago, after Mr. Abiy kicked off a military campaign in the rebellious Tigray region. Tigrayan fighters soon seized the advantage and have been advancing toward the capital, Addis Ababa, a city of five million people. The State Department has repeatedly urged Americans in the country to leave immediately.

“I am very concerned about the potential for Ethiopia to implode given what we are seeing both in Tigray, but also as we have different forces and different ethnic groups that are increasingly at odds,” Mr. Blinken told reporters last week, saying that outcome “would be disastrous for the Ethiopian people and also for countries in the region.”

Mr. Blinken called for a cease-fire, the free movement of humanitarian assistance and a negotiated political settlement.