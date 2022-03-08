Biqiltu: Hello beloved Oromo Community DC member,

The Oromo Youth Association of DC is excited to share that we are going to have a culture show on Friday, March 18th at 6pm in the UMD Hoff Theater. This is an exciting opportunity for us as the youth to showcase our beautiful culture but also an opportunity to give back to our amazing DMV community for your continued support.

For this reason our event will be FREE to all guests in attendance. Please plan to attend in our beautiful aadaa clothes, invite your families, friends & encourage all in your networks to attend. The flyer for the event can be seen at the bottom of this email.

We hope to see you on March 18th at the Hoff Theater representing our community!

Disclaimer: This will be an amazing show. However, due to the contract with the theater and the school, we are unable to provide food.