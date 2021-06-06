Bineensi dhiiga obbolaa keenyaa dhugee quufuu dadhabe mucaa kichuu kanas nyaateera. Seenaa Raggaasaa jedhamti.

Yesterday afternoon, on June 5, this beautiful young lady, Seenaa Raggaasaa was murdered by the crime groups with the knowledge and approval of the state. She was taken from her family home on June 5.

We know that those who abducted her had police IDs, vests and police radios in their hands. They took her to Ginchi Police Station, and shot her in her head and body. The dead body of this innocent Oromo lady was found on the same day in front of Ginchi police station, west Shagar, Oromia.