Bineensi dhiiga obbolaa keenyaa dhugee quufuu dadhabe mucaa kichuu kanas nyaateera. Seenaa Raggaasaa jedhamti.
ጊንጪ: የሴና ገዳዮች የታወቁ ናቸው
ትናንት ከሰዓት በኋላ ሰኔ 5 ላይ ይህች ቆንጆ ወጣት ሴና ረጋሳ በመንግስቱ እውቅና እና ይሁንታ በፖሊሶች ተገደለች ፡፡ ሰኔ 5 ቀን ማታ ከቤተሰቦቿ ቤት ተtየወሰዷት ፖሊሶች የፖሊስ አልባሳት እና የፖሊስ ሬዲዮዎች በእጃቸው የያዙ መሆናቸው እናውቃለን፡፡
ከዚያም ወደ ጊንጪ ፖሊስ ጣቢያ ወስደው ጭንቅላቷንና አካሏ ላይ በጥይት ደብድበው ገደሏት፡፡ የዚህ ንፁህ የኦሮሞ ወጣት አስከሬን በተመሳሳይ ቀን በኦሮሚያ ምዕራብ ሻጋር ከጊንጪ ፖሊስ ጣቢያ ፊትለፊት ተገኝቷል፡፡
አሁንም የሰጎኑ እየተጫወተ ነው ፡፡ ምርጫችን አንድ ነው፤ መንግስቱን ተጠያቂ ማድረግ አለብን፡፡
መንግስቱ ትልቅ ዕዳ እና ሸክም አለበት፡፡
SEENAA: KILLERS ARE KNOWN
Yesterday afternoon, on June 5, this beautiful young lady, Seenaa Raggaasaa was murdered by the crime groups with the knowledge and approval of the state. She was taken from her family home on June 5.
We know that those who abducted her had police IDs, vests and police radios in their hands. They took her to Ginchi Police Station, and shot her in her head and body. The dead body of this innocent Oromo lady was found on the same day in front of Ginchi police station, west Shagar, Oromia.
Once again, they are playing ostrich. We must bring the state to account.
The state owes great burden.
Her name is Sena Regassa. She is a playful girl who interacts with anyone. She is not a member of any organization. Last night, June 5, 2021, Ginchi police shot and killed her in front of the Ginchi police station, which she took from her family home, claiming she had links to the Oromo Liberation Army.
Your blood will not remain in vain. All those who perpetrated crime on you will be held responsible sooner or later! #Oromo #Ethiopia
Abiy Ahmed’s regime continued extra judicial killing of Oromos in every corner of #Oromia.
Rest in power our sister!
Bineensi dhiiga obbolaa keenyaa dhugee quufuu dadhabe mucaa kichuu kanas nyaateera. Seenaa Raggaasaa jedhamti. Oromummaa isiif nyaatan. Jara kana waliin bulaa jirra.
Wal agarra!
Seenuu too, lubbuun tee haa boqottu!
Namni Kun Endaalee Mollaa jedhama bara TPLF hiraarasamaa ture mana hidhaa ba’ee osoo hin turre kol Abiyyi mama hidhatti darbate. Hidhamaa ture hiikamee kan ture Ammas humni pp reebicha hamaa irraan ga’anii alatti gatan, osoo yaalama jiru Ammas torbee darbe naannoo Finfinnee butame lafa bu’e hin beekamu.
