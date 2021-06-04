Oduu Waxabajjii 04,2021|| Bilxiginnaan TPLF wajjiin araaramuun barbaada jechu fi Tarkaanfii WBO
Ethiopia’s TPLF militants still not out of the fight
Militants of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) are nowhere near giving up the fight.
In Northen Tigray, their troops had managed to reclaim the town of Hawzen, when a team of journalists from the Associated Press reached the city in May.
Residents of Hawzen, a town of a few thousand people, have seen fighting four times since Prime minister Abiy Ahmed launched the military operation in November. Now, TPLF rebels are still determined to fight the central government. “The people elected us. So we are not terrorists. Abiy Ahmed is the one who is the terrorist. A terrorist is someone who massacres people – and we do not massacre people. So categorising the TPLF as terrorists is not correct. He is the terrorist,” blurts out TPLF commander Nurhussein Abdulmajid, standing confidently in the middle of the road with a gun on his shoulder, as a crowd listened.
“We will defeat them. Because they are invaders, we will def. Because they are invaders and they are massacring our people. We will defeat those who are slaughtering our people, and we will liberate our people.”
If anything, recent atrocities appear to have increased support for the TPLF.
Government forces, along with allied militias from the rival Amhara ethnic group and soldiers from neighbouring Eritrea have been blamed for many atrocities.
One 19-year-old said she was raped by an Ethiopian soldier and is now six months pregnant.
After failing to terminate her pregnancy herself, she is now desperately hoping someone in a local hospital will help her.
Defeated and angry, she wishes to join the ranks of the TPLF, as soon as possible.
“I want to go. If you stay home, you will die. If you go out there, you will die. If I’m going to die anyway, I would rather die fighting” she said. Despite government forces holding several urban centers, fierce fighting continues in remote areas of the Tigray region.
Ethiopia recently acknowledged that the highly mobile guerrillas fighters were stretching its military, springing ambushes from the rugged highlands where they hide.
In April, the International Crisis Group predicted that entrenched resistance on both sides meant “the conflict could evolve into a protracted war.”
Representatives of the Ethiopian government didn’t respond to requests for comment.
Taphni kun maaliif akka jalqabame nuuf gala. Tokko, dhiibbaa siyaasaa irratti hammaachaa dhufe haguuguuf akka ta’e ifaa dha. Kan biraa filannoo kanaaf sagalee ummata Oromoo argachuuf akka fakkeeffamu kan hubatamuu dha.
Oromoo hidhaa, ajjeesaa aadaa Oromoo leellisuun waan hin fakkaanne. Nama irraa fixaa, lafaa fi qabeenya saamuun amaluma gabroonfattootaa ti. haga humnaa boolla qileetti darbatamanitti kan gochuu hin dhiisan. Kan raata’e malee, gocha kanatti akn harka kennatu hin jiru.
Oromoo, qabsoo kee gama hundaan jabeessi; waan qabduu fi dandeessuun qabsaa’ota kee mara gargaari! Bilisummaan harka kee jira; dhiyeessuu fi fageessuunis harkuma kee jira; harka keenyaan hojjannee, guyyaa bilisummaa keenyaa haa dhiheessinu!!
Tapha gowwoomsaa afaan Oromoon, uffannaa Oromoon dahatee sitti dhufu mara gadfageessii hubadhu; damma summiin maramee sitti kenanme liqimsitee, guyyaa du’aa ofitti hin harkisiin! Bilisummaaf du’uun kabajaa qaba! Bilisummaa keetiif falmadhu!!
