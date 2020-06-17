Bilxiginnaan keessootti wal sukkuumaa jirti. Bakka lamatti cabuun waan hin oolle.
የአብይ ምርጫ የለሽ ጉዞ፡ የፌደሬሽን ምክር ቤት ውሳኔና የተማከለ፣ አሃዳዊ፣ አምባ-ገነንነት እንዲሁም ፍሬ አልባዉ ሽምግልና
Aanaa Haluutti Pp/Bilxiginnaan
Barjaa Waajjira ABO Caccabsite
#Ethiopia: Update: A statement by #Wolayta zone communication bureau said that the decision of the zone’s members to withdraw from #SNNPRS Council should neither hinder the actualizing of the planned transfer of power to the future #Sidama regional state, nor should it influence the process.
The statement says the decision of #Sidama state was a done deal which doesn’t require #SNNPRS Council members to cast a fresh vote on the transfer of power. It added that Wolayta zone has been & continues to give its firm support for Sidama referendum.
“…የደቡብ ክልል ምክር ቤት የወላይታ ሕዝብ ተወካዮች ራሳቸውን ከምክር ቤቱ አባልነት ማግለላቸው በፍጹም በሕገመንግስቱ መሠረት በሕዝበ ውሳኔ ያለቀለትን የሲዳማ ሕዝብ የሥልጣን ርክብክብ ሊያደናቅፈውም ሆነ ተጽዕኖ ሊያሳድርበት አይችልም። ምክንያቱም በሥልጣን ርክብክቡ ላይ የክልሉ ምክር ቤት ያለው ሚና እንደአዲስ ድምፅ የማይሰጥና በቀጥታ ተጽፎ የተዘጋጀውን ደብዳቤ በምክር ቤቱ ዋና አፈጉባኤ በኩል ለሲዳማ ዞን ምክር ቤት ዋና አፌ ጉባኤ ከማስረከብ የዘለለ ሚና ስለሌለው የወላይታ ሕዝብ ተወካዮች ከምክር ቤቱ አባልነት ራሳቸውን ማግለላቸው በሥልጣን ርክብክቡ ላይ ተፅዕኖ ይፈጥራል ተብሎ አይታሰብም፤ ልታሰብም አይገባም።”
The bizarre #political situation in #SNNPRS in #Ethiopia continues, as #Wolayta members withdraw from reg Council. SNNPR Council will reportedly soon vote to transfer power to the new #Sidama RS. https://t.co/vO4S5EJluW
Qondaalonni mootummaa tokko tokko waan Birhaanee Galatoo waa’ee Minilik barreessite irraa yeroo dallanan na ajaa’ibsiisu. – https://t.co/lJJXT9w0Cn pic.twitter.com/gQIM3f6kPd
Ogaden rebels remnants threaten Ethiopia’s historic peace – https://t.co/APQz2TB38b pic.twitter.com/nZEiBrI7m4
