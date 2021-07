Bilxiginnaan: Haala kanaan ogeessa Fayyaa keenya gara dirree waraanaatti erguuf deemaa

Mesay Mekonnen

This morning I saw many friends including those who have appreciated him for years mainly for his political non-correctness criticizing Taye Dendea Aredo for writing his views on America. Surprisingly, there is an increasing trend of using politically correct language with increasing communication, including increasing need to consult with political groupings over the political correctness of any language used. And this is effectively caderising the right to freedom of speech!

ሲሞቀው ተኳሽ፣ ሲበርደው ቀዳሽ የሆነ አማካሪ ይዞ ጉዞ ኡዞ:: ብርጋዴር ጀነራል ካሳዬ ጨመዳ! እኔ ልጨማደድልህ!