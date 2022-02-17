Bilxiginan OPDO arka meeqa caaluudhaaf deemaa worra TPLF?
“We will pay the necessary sacrifice but we will not leave power” #Shimelis_Abdisa!
Bilxigina is going to have its first meeting in a week or two.
The group of Abbot Gadaa Rashanee fi Rashanee
On this meeting, there is a lot of cattle in the zones and cities of Oromia to buy votes. We have seen that Shimelis has been distributing big money to foreigners this time. Again Shimelis group is sharing a lot of money in Oromia saying “we will rebuild ourselves, we will pay the necessary sacrifice we will not leave power”
Be aware: Bilxiginna is going to be a flood after four years of ruling the country, it is going to be flooded. Again the group that has been destroying our land Oromia, the one that has been robbing Abba Geda, the one that was divided by our Oromo people is now rebuilding itself.
If their mischief is successful, Oromo people will still have bitter struggle. And for that it is necessary to clean yourself up.
Be the first to comment