Bilxiginan OPDO arka meeqa caaluudhaaf deemaa worra TPLF?

“We will pay the necessary sacrifice but we will not leave power” #Shimelis_Abdisa!

Bilxigina is going to have its first meeting in a week or two.

The group of Abbot Gadaa Rashanee fi Rashanee

On this meeting, there is a lot of cattle in the zones and cities of Oromia to buy votes. We have seen that Shimelis has been distributing big money to foreigners this time. Again Shimelis group is sharing a lot of money in Oromia saying “we will rebuild ourselves, we will pay the necessary sacrifice we will not leave power”