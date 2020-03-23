Biltigna Party: Meetings of Prosperity Party has continued! ብልጽግና ፓርቲ ለበታች አመራሮቹ የሚሰጠው ስልጠና ቀጥሏል።

The PM decrees political parties to adhere to social distancing and avoid gathering. But his party is holding such overcrowded meetings at every district across the country. If and when the pandemic hits this country hard, its clear who should be held responsible.





OMn: Qophii Adda Marii Jawar Mohammed waliin(Bit 23,2020)

Jawar Mohammed

አካላዊ ርቀትን መጠበቅ የ#ኮቪድ19ን ሥርጭት ለመግታት ከምንችልባቸው ወሳኝ መንገዶች መካከል አንዱ ነው። በየትኛውም ሁኔታ ውስጥ ርቀታችሁን ጠብቃችሁ እንድትንቀሳቀሱ አሳስባለሁ። #ኮቪድ19ኝን ልንረታው የምንችለው እያንዳንዳችን ብርቱ ጥንቃቄ ስናደርግ እና የመከላከል እርምጃዎችን ተፈጻሚ ስናደርግ ብቻ ነው።

Qaamaan gargar fagaachuun maloota ijoo ittiin tamsa’ina #COVID-19 ittisuu dandeenyu keessaa isa tokkodha. Haala attamii keessattuu walirraa fagaattanii akka sochootanin isin hubachiisa. #COVOD-19 moo’achuu kan dandeenyu tokkoon tokkoo keenya of eeggannoo guddaa yoo gooneefi tarkaanfiiwwan ittisaa yoo raawwanne qofadha.

Social Distancing is one of the critical ways that we can stop the spread of #COVID-19. I urge all to strictly adhere to distancing measures in whichever environment you find yourselves. We can only reverse #COVID-19 if we are all taking great care and precautions.

Increasingly feels like the two countries I call home are competing with each other to get the most infections https://t.co/PK1CcCJCf4 — Tom Gardner (@TomGardner18) March 22, 2020



Nothing this guy says is wrong, he is spot on. Such transparency and honesty is what we need, I can work with such openly Naftenga people, not with evil Neonaftengas of ”Addis Ababa”.



እትዮጵያ በአማሮች ፍለጎት የተገነበች ሀገር ነት ‘ነፃነት በልመና እና በፀሎት አይመጣም በትግል እንጂ” ኢትዮጵያን እንደ ሲሚኒቶ አጣብቆ የያዛት አማራ ነው”

👇ብርጋዴል👈 👉ጄኔራል ተፈራ ማሞ ለዝህም ነው እኛ ቤሄርቤረሰቦች የእነተን ልሙጥ እትዮጵያ ገደል ትግበ የምንለው ደግሞ አየፍሩም ቤሄርቤረሰቦችን ዘራኞች ይለሉ። የጥለቸ ንግግር ህግስ ወዴት ነሽ