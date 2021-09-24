Bill in US Congress could lead to Tigray genocide designation

(Thenationalnews)–The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed legislation that would force the Joe Biden administration to determine whether Ethiopia’s and Eritrea’s actions in the Tigray region constitute genocide.

The provision, introduced by Democrat Tom Malinowski, was included as an amendment to the annual defence authorisation bill, which the House passed 316-113.

The Senate has yet to vote on its own version of the defence authorisation bill. But if Mr Malinowski’s provision remains in the final legislation, it would require Secretary of State Antony Blinken to determine whether “actions in the Tigray region of Ethiopia by the Ethiopian and Eritrean armed forces constitute genocide” under US law.

The US legal code defines genocide as “the specific intent to destroy, in whole or in substantial part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group”.

Mr Biden signed a broad executive order last week paving the way for sanctions on actors responsible for human rights atrocities in the Tigray civil war.