Bill Gates speaks out against ‘surprising’ rise of Covid-19 conspiracy theories

(thenational)–Bill Gates has spoken out on the harmful effects of conspiracy theories and social media attacks on him personally that have flourished online since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Gates was speaking at the launch of a report on how to get the 2015 UN’s Sustainable Development Goals back on track after progress was blown off course after the world went into lockdown. He said world leaders had to focus on how to restore focus on the universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity by 2030.

One of the big stumbling blocks will be to address the wave of false reports that have undermined the use of masks as barriers to infection as well specific efforts to blame deaths on Mr Gates. These theories claim he promoted the pandemic as a means of implanting microchips in people.

“I’m very surprised by the course of these conspiracy theories and of course the ones involving me are completely incorrect,” he said. “I hadn’t been a part of conspiracy theories up until this and it’s ironic because I talked about the risk of a pandemic in 2015.”



The Microsoft founder recounted how he made recommendations on how to prepare for new sources of infections and how it was unfortunate that most of those things weren’t done. One of the positive steps, which was backed by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, was the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness (CEPI), which works to accelerate the development of vaccines against emerging infectious diseases. “A few were done, so now CEPI which our foundation and a number of governments now fund, including recently Saudi Arabia, it did some good work so we are now well prepared,” he said. “I hope the truth will get out and that people’s behaviour to protect themselves and others will be strong. It is novel that you have a pandemic and you have social media and somehow the true messages aren’t as titillating or as exciting as the conspiracy type message.”