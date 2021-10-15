Biden Promotes Vaccine Donation in Meeting With Kenya’s President

The Biden administration’s donation of 17 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to the African Union came a month after Mr. Kenyatta publicly pleaded for more equitable vaccine distribution around the world. At a meeting of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the Kenyan president criticized the “asymmetry” of the vaccine supply, a clear reference to countries such as the United States that are administering booster shots instead of donating more vaccines to nations in need.

During Mr. Biden’s first in-person meeting at the White House with a leader of an African country, Mr. Kenyatta thanked him for the donation while also suggesting it was not enough.

“As a continent, we are lagging well behind the rest of the world in terms of being able to vaccinate our people,” Mr. Kenyatta said.