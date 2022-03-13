Benishangul video victims were Tigrayans – Conspiracy against OLA SU-27 Ethiopia
Is it not possible to lead Ethiopia being Somali or Oromo or Afar?
It is expected that Mr. Adem Farah will lead the country as an Ethiopian and not Somali.
Abiy Ahmed.
But why is it that Mr. Demeke Mekonnen is not an Amhara but an Ethiopian and is elected as the 2nd president or is it that he has an Ethiopian ID so it is not necessary to repeat?
Earlier when an Afar representative asked about the problems of the people of Afar, the members of parliament have been told that they did not come representing the people, not the ethnicity.
It is said that I am here representing Goma not Oromo. Earlier in the Amhara region, a representative of Oromo people asked about the problem of the Oromo people in the special zone, he was told that he will not respond to the questions of the village. What the hell is going on? Is it going to be said that if someone says I am a Somali and I will lead Ethiopia?
Once upon a time Meles Zenawi said that there is no reason why he is not a good Oromo, a good Somali and a good Ethiopian. But now it is being said that he is not Somali but Ethiopian to lead a country.
ሶማሌ ወይም ኦሮሞ ወይም አፋር ሆኖ ኢትዮጵያን መምራት አይቻልም?
አቶ አደም ፋራህ ሶማሌ ሳይሆን ኢትዮጵያዊ ሆኖ ወደ ፊትም አገር እንደሚመራ ተስፋ ይደረጋል።

አብይ አህመድ።
ነገር ግን አቶ ደመቀ መኮንን አማራ ሳይሆን ኢትዮጵያዊ ሆኖ በ2ኛ ተቀዳሚ ፕሬዚዳንትነት ተመርጧል አለመባሉ ለምን ይሆን ወይስ ቀደም ብሎም የኢትዮጵያዊነት ID ስላለዉ መድገም አስፈላጊ አይደለም ለማለት ነዉ?
ከዚህ በፊት አንድ የአፋር ተወካይ ስለአፋር ሕዝብ ችግር ሲጠይቀ የፓርላማ አባላት ሕዝቦችን ወክለዉ እንጂ ብሔርን ወክለዉ እንዳልመጡ ተነገራቸዉ። እኔም ጎማን ወክዬ እንጂ ኦሮሞን ወክዬ አይደልም እዚህ ያለሁት ተባለ። ከዚህ በፊት በአማራ ክልል የኦሮሞ ብሔረ ሰብ ተወካይ ስለልዩ ዞኑ የኦሮሞ ሕዝብ ችግር ሲጠይቅ የመንደር ጥያቄን እንደማያስተናግዱ ተነገራቸዉ። ምን እየተደረገ ነዉ ያለዉ? አንድ ሰዉ እኔ ሶማሊያዊም ሆኜ ኢትዮጵያን እመራለሁ ካለ አይቻልም ሊባል ነዉ?
በአንድ ወቅት መለስ ዜናዊ አንድ ሰዉ ጥሩ ኦሮሞ ሆኖ ጥሩ ሶማሌ ሆኖ ጥሩ ኢትዮጵያዊም የማይሆንበት ምክንያት የለም ብሎ ነበር። አሁን ግን አገር ለመምራት ሶማሊያዊ ሆኖ ሳይሆን ኢትዮጵያዊ ከሆነ ብቻ ነዉ እየተባለ ነዉ።
