Benishangul video victims were Tigrayans -Conspiracy against OLA

But why is it that Mr. Demeke Mekonnen is not an Amhara but an Ethiopian and is elected as the 2nd president or is it that he has an Ethiopian ID so it is not necessary to repeat?

Earlier when an Afar representative asked about the problems of the people of Afar, the members of parliament have been told that they did not come representing the people, not the ethnicity.

It is said that I am here representing Goma not Oromo. Earlier in the Amhara region, a representative of Oromo people asked about the problem of the Oromo people in the special zone, he was told that he will not respond to the questions of the village. What the hell is going on? Is it going to be said that if someone says I am a Somali and I will lead Ethiopia?