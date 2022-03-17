Benishangul Gumuz students have started a demonstration against Amharic and Fano language.

Oduu Ammee Fayyisaa Leellisaa WBO’ti makamuuf fedhii qabaachuu Facebook isaa irratti ibse

Long live the Liberation Front! Gambela Liberation Army opened a lot of troops and those who completed their training joined the army.

Qophii Addaa Ragaa Kaadireen PP, PP baay’inaan WBOtti harka kennacha jiraachuu saaxilu

The Amhara ethnic group opposed Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed by saying words against Abiy Ahmed.