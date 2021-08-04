Being against atrocities and war crimes is never wrong. No matter who is committing them. Pamela DeLargy Afternoon news articles in Ethiopia... August 4, 2021..

1.. the west of Kobo city is fighting between the Tigray forces of TPLF and the central government..

2…. The central government of Ethiopia said that they will hold a strong hand on those who want to destroy the country,…

3… The biggest war in Awru town in Canfarta ‘is going on in the region’ and Ogadenia media told that the losses are too much ′′ and the situation is very bad.

4… The armed forces of the central government and the Tigray army are fighting against the western Tigray region ‘ where the fourth opening started.

5.. The cities of Gidan, Angot, Gubalafo, in Wollo Region, the war has been destroyed by ‘ Tigre s’ and said they have made development in their hands,. Somewhere. That’s how they put the talk..

6… The armed forces ‘have said victory about the war against the region of Wollo’ they have resigned the TPLF army in the previous opening of Wollo.

7.. Zobel mountain, between Canfara and Amharas are in ‘strong wars between the armed forces’ and TPLF.

8.. still a heavy war is going on ‘ Kulmesk ‘ which is not far from the city ‘ the biggest loss s’ of the two sides of the government and Tigray are telling each other victory.

9… The wars going on in North Gonder, between the government and Tigray forces joined the Eritrea army who supported the government’s armed forces, ‘ the war has benefited ‘ North Gonder ‘. Ogadenia has told the media…

10.. The electricity and water have been cut in Waldiya city which is ‘the opening of the government and TPLF’ as they said…

11.. The international clan called the government and TPLF to end the conflict.

12… At least 100 thousand children ‘ are in danger of ‘ Tigray ‘ to die of hunger.

13.. A war between the army of the government and the Oromia Liberation Army OLA has occurred in the west Shewa and other areas of Oromia, as the source of the confusion is telling.

Nj nj.. n Ogaadenia media Addis Ababa 157 vehicles driven by the help of Humanity of WFP reached the capital of Tigray region in Mekelle. More than 100 thousand children ‘ are on the verge of starving in Tigray region. UN organizations warned ‘ that there will be disaster in that region. Sihaam ahmed. Addis Ababa This car number 73396 is burning on Tog-Wajaale road.