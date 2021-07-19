Be aware that the international television of Al Jazeera’s English has prepared a report on the conflict between Amhara and Tigre.

The most weapons and army will be taken to the ‘North Ethiopia’….

Prime minister Abiy Ahmed threatened to remove TPLF.

Amharas are preparing themselves for the new flowers of TPLF.

It doesn’t make sense for us to support ‘two nations vying for land’ between them … for a Somali boy ‘to dead’ Raya ‘or Wolkayit’ while defending Amhara ‘is unacceptable. The Ethiopian government ‘if’ the Somali army needs it ‘should include’ the country’s military ‘but’ we are defending Raya ‘on my territory’ without borders’ is wrong. The Somali Regional Administration will respond to the mistake “on a different day”. Sihaam ahmed. Ogaadenia Media Adis ababa Sabir Ali. …. Bahar-home….

